North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $86,000 Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Petmed Express by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Petmed Express by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 110,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Petmed Express by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Petmed Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Petmed Express by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETS opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

