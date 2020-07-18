North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 882 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.64 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

