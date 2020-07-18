North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 7,500 IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $78.84.

