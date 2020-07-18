North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $316.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.47. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

