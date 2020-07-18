North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,016,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.95.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $408.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.39 and a 12-month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

