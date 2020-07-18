North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

