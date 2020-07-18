North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,002 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,170,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

