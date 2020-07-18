North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,455 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after buying an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

