North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,595 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

