North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 180 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,285,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $120.95.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.