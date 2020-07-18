North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,444 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,024,400 over the last ninety days.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

