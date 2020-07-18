North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 7,636 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 38.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

