North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $210.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

