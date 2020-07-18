Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

