Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.41). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

