Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI) Trading Down 16.7%

Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 87,110 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 26,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 825.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Novra Technologies (CVE:NVI)

Novra Technologies, Inc provides products, systems, and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The company offers video distribution products and systems for the provision of end-to-end solutions to traditional and non-traditional video networks; end-to-end infrastructure solutions, including uplink and receive site equipment, as well as network management, encryption, and targeted regionalization/ad insertion services to broadcast radio networks; and hardware infrastructure, and content distribution network software solution for ultra-reliable and secure file broadcasting.

