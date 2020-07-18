Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 133.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

