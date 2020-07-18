Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$1.25 at CIBC

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Nuvista Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.67.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.