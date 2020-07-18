NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

