Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, 293,366 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,170,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OAS. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.32.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.