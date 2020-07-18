Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $383,356,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $24,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

