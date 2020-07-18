OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Set at C$4.75 by Pi Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.75 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.25 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.25.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

