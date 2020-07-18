OceanFirst Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

