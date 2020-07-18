Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67, 20,620 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,884,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $253.84 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 644,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 75,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

