Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 43,593 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $554,938.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.17). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 330,358,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,358,000 after acquiring an additional 301,172,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown University grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown University now owns 7,374,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,928,000 after acquiring an additional 160,232 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,367,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,021,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,354,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,653 shares during the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

