Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research began coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after buying an additional 353,401 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 891,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

