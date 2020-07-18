Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 243,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

