Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 312 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,550,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Comcast by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 108,932 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

