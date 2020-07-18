Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) received a C$1.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 253,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,196,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,165,332.16. Also, Director Patrick Downey purchased 200,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,029,975. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,100 and have sold 325,000 shares valued at $274,200.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

