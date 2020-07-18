Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.80 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.05 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 price target on Painted Pony Energy and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Painted Pony Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.79.

TSE:PONY opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.03, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

