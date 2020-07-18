Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$1.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POU. CSFB raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.63.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

