Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.22 and a 52 week high of C$25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$259.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$258,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,208,165.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

