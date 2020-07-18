Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 15,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $965,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,827,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

