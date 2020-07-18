Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTON. Cowen upped their target price on Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,444,760.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 966.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Peloton by 2,118.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

