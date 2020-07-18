Petmed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of PETS opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

