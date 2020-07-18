Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.