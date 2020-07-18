Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Nomura cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Pinterest to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

PINS stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $60,769.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

