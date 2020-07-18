Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.50. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,946 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

