Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.87

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 1826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Pra Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $319,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,316,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares in the company, valued at $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,320 shares of company stock worth $446,504 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,953,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pra Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.