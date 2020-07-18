Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.08.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

