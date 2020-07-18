Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$38.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$38.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$1.00.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

