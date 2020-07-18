Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progenity in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PROG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $10.71 on Friday. Progenity has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.