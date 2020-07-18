ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02, approximately 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

