ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Shares Up 0.6%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.63, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.40% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

