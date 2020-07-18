Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $47,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,950,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 14,182,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,957 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,722,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,842,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.28 on Friday. Pure Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

