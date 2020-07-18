Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for L3Harris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

NYSE:LHX opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 107.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 196.9% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in L3Harris by 15.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 12.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.