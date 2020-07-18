Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MERC. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of MERC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $518.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.75. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

