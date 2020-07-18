Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Shares of OR opened at C$14.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.97. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.63%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

