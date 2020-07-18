Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

PFS opened at $14.08 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,874,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

