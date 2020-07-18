Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

